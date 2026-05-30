Lamine Yamal shares pictures teasing the new Beats headphones on the way

Beats has made a tradition of slipping unannounced products to famous athletes and letting a little mystery drive the hype train, and it's just done it again with a pair of bubblegum pink (perhaps with a dash of lilac?) headphones. Spanish soccer player Lamine Yamal shared a series of pictures and a video on Instagram showing the headphones hanging from his bag and draped around his neck.

It's hard to tell for sure if they're on-ear or over-ear, but they certainly appear to be a new design. We reached out to Beats and the company did not provide any information. The headphones sported by Yamal don't have the flat headband we see on Beats' current line, instead featuring a more rounded band design with a wider piece at the top that would sit snugly on the head. If you zoom in, they're actually pretty different from anything we've seen from the company before. Consider us intrigued.