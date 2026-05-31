A new Apple TV and HomePod mini could arrive in the fall

The updated Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini should be hitting store shelves soon, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said the hardware for both devices "has been done for months" and is even being actively used by Apple employees in its Cupertino campus.

The last big update to the Apple's set-top box came through a 2022 refresh that introduced the A15 Bionic chip and more storage space. Considering it's the same chip that's on the iPhone 14, the Apple TV 4K from 2022 could lag behind more modern options, like the Google TV Streamer or Roku Ultra. As for the HomePod mini that came out in late 2020, it only received a cosmetic upgrade with a new midnight colorway in July 2024. Gurman reported that Apple might only be refreshing the devices with its latest chips, so we shouldn't expect any new features or changes to the design. However, Gurman added that there's a chance that the Apple TV 4K's remote may see a minor change.

For those waiting to upgrade either their Apple TV 4K or HomePod mini, you can blame Apple's rocky launch for its updated Siri with Apple Intelligence. According to Gurman, these two smart home devices were supposed to launch alongside the new Siri and had to be pushed back for "many, many months." Now with the overhauled Siri expected to roll out in the fall, Apple's refreshed set-top box and mini smart speaker will be another way for Apple to show off Siri's improvements.