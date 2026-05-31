Apple's smart glasses reportedly won't make their debut until end of 2027

Those excited for Apple to finally announce its entry into the smart glasses market will have to wait a little longer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As per the Power On newsletter, Gurman reported that Apple's smart glasses, codenamed N50, are now expected to launch towards the end of 2027. This latest delay pushes back the previous timeline that Gurman predicted, which was a reveal by the end of 2026 and shipments starting in early 2027.

With the launch reportedly delayed to the end of 2027, it's likely we also have to wait until at least 2028 for the wearable to be available online and in stores. However, Apple is trying to stand out from the competition with four different styles and unique colors for its smart glasses, according to Gurman. The rumored delay does offer a silver living, though, since Apple's smart glasses should come with the revamped Siri with Apple Intelligence that's expected to be available later this year.

Another delay for Apple's smart glasses will likely be welcome news for Meta. Last year, Meta introduced the second generation of its Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, which introduced better battery life and a higher price tag. Still, Apple isn't giving up on this sector, even seeing potential for its smart glasses to become a health device that could use augmented reality tech to improve vision, according to Gurman.