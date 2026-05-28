Here's what Apple's Siri overhaul for iOS 27 could look like

After nearly two years of delays and a $250 million settlement along the way, Apple is preparing to reintroduce the new Siri at WWDC 2026. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has published an early preview of the update with illustrations that provide a glimpse of how Apple has redesigned the iPhone's interface to put the Gemini-powered AI agent front and center. "The company often tests multiple designs of features internally, and the final version set to be introduced to the public in June could differ," Gurman warns, before stating Apple could release the new Siri as early as this September.

As you can see from the illustrations Bloomberg shared, Siri will now live inside the iPhone's dynamic island. As before, you'll be able to wake the assistant by saying "Siri" or holding down your phone's power button. However, Apple will also allow users to swipe down from the top center of the iPhone to bring up a new "Search or Ask" interface that incorporates elements from the existing Search interface found in iOS 26. Here, you'll see old standbys like Siri Suggestions — a list of eight suggested apps — alongside new elements. Gurman suggests Apple will allow people to use the interface to launch apps, start text messages, add calendar appointments, search through notes and more. "Results are displayed in a rich text card that pops out of the Dynamic Island," he explains. "Users can swipe down further to open a chatbot-style conversation inside the Siri app." Gurman reports Apple is also considering giving users the option to access other AI services, including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini through this new interface.

Due to the new prominence of Siri, users will need to pull down from the top left of their phone to access the Notification Center. Apple will also offer a dedicated Siri app that's designed to compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Claude. The software will allow users to converse with Siri through text and voice, with support for photo and document uploads included. And as with other chatbots, you can browse through your conversation history to continue previous chats.

Unsurprisingly, Apple also plans to integrate Siri more deeply into the Camera and Photos apps. A new dedicated mode that's designed to replace the company's existing Visual Intelligence feature will allow people to snap a photo and put it through Google reverse image search. Users can also turn to a third-party AI agent for photo analysis. Over in the Photos app, Apple will reportedly offer new "Reframe" and "Extend" tools that, as their names suggest, will allow you to change the perspective of an image or use AI to generate visual elements beyond the frame of a photo.

Underpinning all these new features is a smarter Siri that can search the web, and draw on screen context and the user's personal information to complete tasks. "In the interface planned by Apple, you can ask it for times you are available for appointments before scheduling something and for overlapping events," says Gurman. At the start of the year, Apple confirmed reports that it was planning to use Google's Gemini models to help power the new version of Siri. Following the company's now infamous WWDC 2024 presentation, The Information reported that the Siri demo the company showed off at the conference was more of an elaborate concept video.