PlayStation's wireless fight stick and new gaming monitor arrive in August

Ahead of its latest State of Play showcase on June 2, Sony has revealed when you'll be able to get your hands on some of its latest gaming accessories. The company announced the FlexStrike wireless fight stick for PS5 and PC last year. It'll arrive on August 6 for $200 and including a carrying case. Pre-orders open on June 12.

Sony said it's releasing the fight stick just in time for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, which arrives on the same day. However, PC players may need to wait a little longer to play fighting games on their desktop or laptop using the FlexStrike. "PC compatibility for FlexStrike wireless fight stick will roll out following launch, with availability expanding to more users over time," a note on the PlayStation Blog reads.

Late last year, the company unveiled a 27-inch gaming monitor with a fold-out hook that can hold and charge a DualSense controller (or any other USB-C device, really). The display doesn't exactly have a memorable name — Sony calls it the 27” Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook. It does have a QHD IPS screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 and VRR support. It supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz while using a PS5 or PS5 Pro, and up to 240Hz on PC or Mac.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

The monitor will be available in the US and Japan on August 27 for $350. Pre-orders will open at PlayStation Direct and Best Buy on June 5.

Sony has other gaming peripherals on the way, such as the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers it announced back in September. The company hasn't confirmed pricing and availability for those just yet. However, it says the speakers will be available this year.