Anthropic is set to go public after filing paperwork with the SEC

Anthropic looks set to soon go public in what's likely to be one of the biggest IPOs to date. The AI company confirmed on Monday that it has confidentially submitted a draft version of its S-1 form to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It noted that it hasn't yet set a price for the offering, nor has it determined the number of shares it will initially make available. We'll also need to wait a bit longer to dig into Anthropic's finances since it hasn't yet made the filing public.

Still, submitting the draft S-1 now means the company could go public later this year. It will likely follow SpaceX, which is widely expected to hold its IPO this month. It's been said that OpenAI could go public within the next few months too.

It was reported last month that Anthropic was on track to have its first profitable quarter in the three months ending June 30, with an expected operating profit of $559 million on $10.9 billion in revenue. Just last week, the company said it had closed its latest funding round, which totaled $65 billion. Anthropic said that gave it a valuation of $965 billion.