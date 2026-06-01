BYD is assuming financial liability if you crash while using its self-driving tech

BYD is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to its self-driving technology. During an event last week announcing its latest developments for smart driving chips, the Chinese EV maker announced it would offer full-damage coverage for anyone using the Urban Navigate on Autopilot feature on the latest God's Eye 5.0 driver assistance system. Unsurprisingly, the offer is only available to BYD owners in China.

According to BYD, the company will "directly cover all resulting economic losses" if a driver uses the Urban Navigate on Autopilot feature in compliance with all regulations and gets into an at-fault accident. As reported by Electrek, the guarantees includes repairs to the owner's car, third-party property damage and personal injury costs. Along with that, the guarantee doesn't have a payout cap, doesn't require a separate insurance policy and won't raise insurance premiums, according to Electrek. BYD said this offer is good for one year for new customers, or existing owners as soon as they upgrade to the God's Eye 5.0 system.

BYD previously offered a similar guarantee to cover any incidents with its God's Eye tech when it came to drivers using its Intelligent Parking feature. The scope may be limited to Chinese owners and a year of coverage but it's clear that BYD is confident in its tech, while Tesla is facing lawsuits and even had to change the names of its self-driving features.