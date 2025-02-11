Chinese EV maker BYD promises to make all of its models self-driving capable

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Chinese EV maker BYD is pretty much the king of EVs in the country, even challenging Tesla in the country. Yesterday, in a company livestream, founder Wang Chuanfu claimed that the company will make all of its models self-driving, including the cheapest ones like the $9,600 Seagull hatchback, the Financial Times reported.

Wang said that BYD is "starting an era where autonomous driving is for everyone" and that self-driving cars will "no longer be an unattainable luxury, but an essential tool." BYD intends to power its cars with the "God's Eye" driving system it developed in-house. According to The Straits Times , God's Eye relies on cameras and radar sensors to perform tasks like valet parking, automatic braking and adaptive cruise control.