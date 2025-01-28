The Morning After: The Chinese AI assistant sending shockwaves through US rivals

Obsessed with throwing money and resources at AI in any way they can, the likes of OpenAI, NVIDIA, Google and Amazon all just got a surprise.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Chinese AI assistant DeepSeek is suddenly the top-rated free app on Apple's App Store in the US and elsewhere, beating more familiar names, like ChatGPT. The open-source DeepSeek V3 model reportedly requires far less computing power than its competitors and, depending on who you believe, was developed for under $6 million. Shocks all around — especially for OpenAI and all the billions it has floating around.

Focusing on coding and research, DeepSeek's models are similar to other AI assistants you've heard of. Its first DeepSeek-R1 release is available under an MIT license, so it can be used commercially without restrictions.

How does it compare with the far pricier US rivals now China is unable to import the most powerful AI chips? Well, to start with, DeepSeek's founder Liang Wenfeng reportedly stockpiled NVIDIA A100 chips before the US export ban and is pairing those with less powerful chips from China. An MIT Review report also suggests the side effect of the US sanctions are innovations that focus on efficiency and collaboration.

All the attention and a small financial market wobble has put DeepSeek in the crosshairs for "large-scale malicious attacks." Those cyberattacks mean new user registration may be slow, so if you're intrigued, you'll have to wait to check it out.

— Mat Smith

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