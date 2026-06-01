How to watch Sony's State of Play showcase on June 2 at 5PM ET

Sony is kicking off the not-E3/Summer Game Fest season with a State of Play event on June 2 at 5PM ET. You can tune in live via the company's official YouTube and Twitch channels. A version with Japanese subtitles will be available on YouTube.

We are parking the YouTube stream below. You can keep the page open and press play when the stream starts.

The company has promised more than an hour of footage, with "updates, announcements and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world." We don't know exactly what will be revealed, but we do know that the event will highlight Insomniac's highly-anticipated Marvel's Wolverine game. This makes sense, as the PS5 exclusive will be available to play in just over two months on September 15.

We don't know much beyond everyone's favorite long-clawed mutant, so let's head into speculation territory. Rumors have suggested that the stream may give us some new details on Naughty Dog's upcoming title, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. There's also been rumors of some kind of God of War spinoff coming down the pike. The upcoming PS5 games Phantom Blade Zero and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls are both coming out soon, so will likely get final trailers.

That leaves plenty of room for first-party surprises, which is something Sony very much needs right now. PS5 sales are down nearly 50 percent year-over-year, which should come as no surprise. Console prices keep going up and people's personal finances keep going down. Sony's latest console is six years old and is now more expensive than it was at launch. In the past, gamers could expect steep discounts by the six-year mark, which usually led to an uptick in sales.

Given current geopolitical concerns and AI's never-ending hunger for memory, it's unlikely Sony will lower prices anytime soon. That leaves one tried-and-true option to lure in new customers: make games people want to play.