Amazon Prime Day 2026 will run earlier this year from June 23 to 26

If you like to hold off on major purchases until big sales, listen up. Amazon has announced that its Prime Day event will take place this year from June 23 to June 26, a couple of weeks earlier than last year. As usual, the sale is for Prime members only and will feature deals across 35 categories ranging from clothing to electronics.

The event is one of multiple Prime Day sales Amazon usually holds throughout the year, along with its October and spring sales. However, it's the biggest of the bunch with some of the steepest discounts, particularly on big-ticket items. It's also, of course, a way for Amazon to convince people to sign up for its $139-per-year service, as most of the deals are only available to Prime subscribers.

Last year, Prime Day ran for four days compared to only 48 hours in 2024. The company is sticking to that four-day period this year as well, so you'll have more time to find deals. Keep in mind, though, that some things are only discounted on certain days and stock can run out fast, so you'll want to keep an eye on any products you're interested in.

Amazon is also offering Prime members early theater screenings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a way to encourage signups. As usual, it already has early deals on products, particularly its own like Echo, Ring, Kindle and Fire TV devices, plus up to 50 percent off select movie purchases.