Microsoft Build 2026: Live updates from Satya Nadella's keynote including Windows, Copilot and more

Developer conference season continues with Microsoft Build today, and we're expecting the company to share news about updates coming to Windows, Copilot and Office 365 products this afternoon. CEO Satya Nadella's keynote is expected to start at 1230PM ET today (June 2) and run for a whopping two and a half hours.

Because the timing coincides with Computex, the PC industry's trade show that takes place annually in Taiwan, Microsoft has already unveiled a new Surface Laptop Ultra ahead of today's keynote. It's a 15-inch MacBook Pro lookalike with NVIDIA's RTX Spark system-on-chip providing serious graphics and AI processing.

The Build 2026 agenda has the keynote listed as starting at 12:30PM ET, and our liveblog will kick off at about 11AM ET. You'll be in the capable hands of senior reporters Devindra Hardawar and Igor Bonifacic. Thank you for joining us, and we can't wait to spend some time with you.