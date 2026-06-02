X is now doing TikTok-style reaction videos

X just launched a feature called "React with Video" which lets users record a video as a response to a pre-existing post. The new video will appear with the original post, either split-screen or superimposed over it. This is being pitched as an alternative to a traditional Repost or Quote Post.

Commentary is one of the most important pillars of X. And sometimes the best way to share your thoughts is with video. Today we're launching a whole new way to make them:

React with Video Tap the repost button and start recording with green screen, split screen, or... pic.twitter.com/iF3f8wctbK — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) June 2, 2026

If all of this sounds vaguely familiar, it's because TikTok has been doing it since around 2021, and it has since become a mainstay of the TikTok experience. I don't mind watching reaction videos over there, due to my carefully curated algorithm, but I'm not sure I want to see a random blue check X user bloviate about the great replacement theory or whatever.

In any event, this feature is now available for iOS devices. A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's coming to Android and the web client in the near future.

X has been busy lately. The platform has added new features, like custom timelines and a tool to snooze specific topics for up to 24 hours. However, the platform has also been disabling long-standing features. X recently nixed the Communities feature, which never really caught on. It has also significantly reduced the app's usefulness for non-paying members. Free accounts are now limited to 50 posts a day and 200 replies, down from 2,400 posts a day.