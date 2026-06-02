Microsoft announces Project Solara, its take on an AI agent platform

Microsoft has announced that it's building a platform for AI agents. It's called Project Solara, and at Build 2026 the company showed it powering two different reference devices, a smart display and a smart key badge. Like many other companies, Microsoft believes the next platform shift is from apps to AI agents, and it wants Solara to be the platform the coming wave of AI-first devices run on.

The smart display reference design is able to access information stored in Microsoft 365, like upcoming events from Outlook, or data from Excel. It also accepts voice input, and is theoretically capable of executing tasks on your behalf, if the company's concept video is to be believed. The smart key badge has similar functionality but is fully mobile, with a touchscreen and a camera that lets you input new kinds of information on the go.

Developing...