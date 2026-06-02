Insomniac Games' Wolverine looks comically violent

Marvel's Wolverine is heading to PlayStation 5 on September 15, and during today's State of Play from Sony, Insomniac Games gave us our first proper look at how it'll play.

The gameplay trailer features Wolverine in his classic yellow-and-black suit bounding along rooftops, slicing up bad guys, riding a motorcycle and jumping among moving vehicles while dodging bullets. He even teams up with Jean Grey (who looks so much like Jesse from Control that our whole Slack channel thought it was a crossover for a hot second), and overall, the combat is nice and bloody.

In this particular mission, Logan is chasing down a group of mutants who have been kidnapped for nefarious purposes. At points the gameplay trailer has hints of Sunset Overdrive in a Wolverine suit — which is not a diss, to be clear — but it's way more violent. Comically so, you could say.