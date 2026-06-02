A Rayman Legends remake will arrive on October 1

Shocking absolutely no one who pays the slightest bit of attention to gaming rumors, Ubisoft has a remake of its 2013 game Rayman Legends on the way. It was confirmed during Tuesday's State of Play showcase that Rayman Legends Retold will arrive on October 1. It's coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC. The standard edition will cost $40.

Ubisoft Montpellier, the studio that made the original game, worked on the remake with Ubisoft Milan and support teams from elsewhere in the company. This spin on the platformer features four-player couch co-op and, of course, lots of visual upgrades. Ubisoft says it will include fresh musical stages and a new story. You can also expect a new realm to explore and an expanded soundtrack.

Ubisoft added that Kung Foot — a soccer-based minigame that debuted in the original Rayman Legends — will be included. It said the refreshed mode features "improved controls, power-ups and customizable rules."