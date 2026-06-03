Google shares Fitbit Air blueprints so you can 3D print your own accessories

Google seems to be encouraging everyone to make their own Fitbit Air accessories, not just companies and brands. The company has released the tracker's technical specifications, along with its 2D CAD drawings to help you design accessories that fit the device perfectly. You'll find the tracker's exact measurements in the blueprints, along with crucial mating dimensions, tolerances and mating force specifications that you will need to be able to create a proper band.

"We know that your personal style is entirely unique – and in just a few short days, this community has already come up with innovative and creative new ideas to make the Fitbit Air your own," the company said in its announcement. Google listed some important details to keep in mind to keep the device working, such as making sure there's consistent skin contact with the tracker for the heart rate and SpO2 sensors.

In addition to the measurements and other pertinent information about the device, Google has also stressed the importance of skin-friendly materials to prevent irritations and allergies. It has listed its restricted substances specifications, including the requirement for copper and brass alloys to be lead-free and for natural latex not to contain allergenic proteins.

Google launched Fitbit Air for $100 in early May. It's a screenless health and fitness tracker that's similar to previous Fitbits and could become a serious competition to Whoop. The device connects to the Google Health app, which was formerly the Fitbit app, and the Gemini-powered Coach, so you get your fitness data and workout suggestions on your phone. Since it became available, people have been designing their own accessories for it, like armbands, and 3D printing them for use.