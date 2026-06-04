Noble Audio debuts FoKus Artemis headphones with three drivers and ANC

Noble Audio likes to do things differently. With its FoKus Apollo headphones, the company combined the typical dynamic drivers with planar magnetic drivers for a hybrid audio setup. For its latest trick, Noble added a third driver to the mix. Inside the upcoming FoKus Artemis, the company is using dynamic and planar magnetic components once again, but it combined those with a balance armature driver.

Like the hybrid sound platform in the FoKus Apollo, each type of driver inside the FoKus Artemis serves a different purpose. The dynamic driver that's common in headphones does the bulk of the heavy lifting and provides the bass. The planar magnetic driver gives the sound profile more openness and detail. And the balance armature driver enhances overall clarity. Noble Audio is mostly known for its in-ear monitors, but the company has also demonstrated the ability to build excellent-sounding earbuds and headphones.

The audio setup isn't the only item on the spec sheet though. The FoKus Artemis are a complete set of headphones, with active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, multipoint connectivity, USB audio support and wear detection. If you need to customize the sound profile, Audiodo personalization tech is onboard to adjust the audio to your hearing.

Noble promises over 35 hours battery life with ANC enabled, or over 50 hours with noise canceling turned off. What's more, the 600mAh battery is user-replaceable. That, combined with the swappable ear cushions, should help extend the product's lifespan.

The downside? These headphones don't come cheap at $899. The FoKus Artemis are available for pre-order from Noble Audio today and the headphones are expected to ship in July.