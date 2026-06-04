Samsung's updated Health app unsurprisingly comes with new AI-powered features

Samsung will start rolling out an update on June 8 that will make its Health app more useful in everyday life. The company says that updated app will translate "complex biometric data — from overnight sleep to daily activity — into simple, actionable guidance." It will also showcase features that will be found on the Galaxy Watches that the company is launching this year.

As you've probably already expected, the features in the updated Health app will be powered by generative AI. The new Vitals feature, for instance, will use AI to analyze your heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen against their true resting baseline overnight. If the app detects meaningful deviations, it will send you a notification to say if you need more rest or if it's possible that you may be fighting an illness. It's the an upgraded version of the Energy Score in the old app

The old Health app can already give you information on your vascular load, which is the work your heart has to do to pump blood throughout your body. Now, the app's Vascular Load function is turning into Heart Health Score. It combines metrics monitored by the Vascular Load feature, including sleep, stress and activity, with body composition data. The app will literally score your heart health and give you advice on how to improve it, such as taking more steps or eating bananas and other food rich in potassium.

Another new feature called Daily Cardio Load can recommend optimal training targets and rest times while working out, based on your metrics and overall profile. Meanwhile, Fitness Index will analyze your daily steps and your metrics, such as your heartrate and VO2 max or the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during intense physical exercise, and then compare them against your peers. It will then give you personalized goals so you can focus on specific fitness aspects you may want to improve, such as your endurance or your strength.

While the Health app's features will work across Galaxy mobile phones and connected devices, Samsung says these advancements "will be fully realized with the launch of Samsung's next generation of Galaxy Watches." Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 at an Unpacked event this July.