How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

Summer Game Fest is underway, and one of the bigger happenings within the week-long announcement spree is the Xbox Games Showcase. The event takes place on Sunday, June 7, at 1PM ET.

There are multiple places where you'll be able to tune in to all the Xbox announcements. The event will be streamed to Xbox's channels on YouTube and Twitch. The Twitch stream will include American Sign Language translations. It's also taking the social route and putting the stream on Facebook.

If you go into the showcase hoping for another long look into Playground Games' reboot of Fable, be forewarned that you may leave disappointed. The project's release date has been postponed to February 2027 to give it a little extra polish and to evade the hype window surrounding the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in November. However, fans are guaranteed a lot of time with the newest entry in a different legacy Xbox franchise. The showcase will be followed by a deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day.

It would be great to see the company come out of the gate strong with some compelling new projects this summer after such a rough 2025. I'm also hoping for some release dates for a few of the projects that were announced last year, like the quirky There are No Ghosts at the Grand, and maybe some more gameplay from Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation. There's also a slight chance that, for the first time in a long while, we could see some interesting hardware news. Project Helix will reportedly begin shipping to studios in 2027, so it might be a little early yet to start talking serious specs with the consumer audience.