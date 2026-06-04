How to watch the Summer Game Fest showcase

Summer Game Fest (SGF) in Los Angeles looks to be a blockbuster with no less than 18 events across the show's June 2-8 schedule. The highlight is tomorrow's showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley and Lucy James with news, updates and announcements for video games across all platforms. It'll stream live on both YouTube (at 4K 60p!) and Twitch on Friday, June 5 at 2PM PT (5PM EST).

This year, we're expecting (or hoping) to hear about titles due for updates like Gears of War: E-Day, Fable (freshly delayed), Mortal Shell II, Clockwork Revolution, Halo: Campaign Evolved and Minecraft Dungeons II — another game for which we've had scant details so far. Bethesda could give us some news about Fallout 3, Blade or Wolfenstein, and Activision could reveal more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, announced last week.

As mentioned, there are numerous smaller events this year as well. The festivities kicked off on June 2 with Sony's State of Play, which included Insomniac's comically violent Marvel's Wolverine, along with Onimusha: Way Of The Sword, RollerGirl and more. Other showcases this year include Women-Led Games (June 5 at 4PM PT), Day of the Devs for indie games (June 6 at 4PM PT) and the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7 at 10AM PT. A complete schedule can be found here.

SGF is arriving this year at a tricky time, with the prices of gaming hardware soaring across platforms and studios cancelling games and laying off employees right and left. The industry is also bracing itself for the November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is bound to overshadow other games released this year.