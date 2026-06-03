You can make the hyper-violence in Marvel’s Wolverine more PG-13, if you want to

If you're a fan of Wolverine, you probably know to expect some gore whenever he shows up. And if you watched this week's trailer for Insomniac's upcoming PS5 game, well, let's just say it earned its M rating. "Everyone looks like a bag of jam," one Redditor observed. "Nobody has any organs or bones. They're just full of jam." Fortunately for the squeamish (and perhaps for the game's sales figures), the game will include accessibility options to tone it down.

Sony's studios have made accessibility a priority in recent years, and Marvel's Wolverine appears to be no exception. Settings you can tweak include dynamic blood, dismemberment, and Logan's own physical damage. Each can be reduced or turned off altogether. Even fixed cinematic violence, like, say, when we see a closeup of Wolverine sticking a claw through some dude's face, can be blurred out.

Game director Mike Daly suggested to Eurogamer that gore options were a no-brainer. "We have a cool system for physics-based blood that flies out and splatters everywhere," he said. "It hits the characters, it dilutes in water, and all that sort of cool stuff. Turning that off is the low-hanging fruit."

In case you missed it, here's the bloody seven-minute trailer from Tuesday's State of Play: