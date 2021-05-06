'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' will let you slow down the action up to 70 percent

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony's next big PlayStation 5 exclusive, is only a few weeks away. Today, the company provided an in-depth look at the game's accessibility options. Among them are Game Speed features. You can slow down the action to 70 percent, 50 percent or 30 percent of the full speed. You can assign a Game Speed shortcut on the DualSense's D-pad, which will let you slow down the gameplay whenever you need to and return to the regular speed when you press the button again or a cutscene starts.

"These options were added for both Cognitive and Motor accessibility in response to reviews where players could feel overwhelmed in combat or had difficulty with quick inputs in traversal situations," Michele Zorrilla, advanced senior user experience researcher at developer Insomniac Games, wrote. By default, the D-pad buttons are set to weapon quick select, but you can set up other shortcuts, including contrast toggles, weapon throwing and performing a move that would otherwise require several button presses.

Insomniac built on its accessibility work in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for its latest game. The options include detailed contrast settings that make your character, their ally, enemies, interactive objects and hazards stand out from the background. Shader options will help players more easily spot all of those as well.

You'll be able to adjust the fire mode settings, which vary based on each weapon. For instance, instead of half-pressing R2 to charge a Negatron Collider then pressing the trigger all the way to fire, you'll instead be able to hold down the button to repeatedly charge and fire shots. There are also hold and toggle options for the weapon wheel, aiming and swinging. Other accessibility options include ones for automatically gliding when you're in the air, flight assist, screen effects, the heads-up display, controller vibrations, adaptive triggers and audio.

After The Last of Us Part II and Insomniac's Spider-Man games offered extensive accessibility options, it's great to see Sony continuing its efforts on that front. The company will release Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on June 11th.