'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' hits PS5 on June 11th

Sony is filling out its PS5 calendar for 2021 with the news that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will arrive on June 11th. The game's release date was originally (and vaguely) slated for the PS5 "launch window." The latest entry in Insomniac Games' classic series takes advantage of the PlayStation 5's speedy hardware to instantly transport you from one reality to another dimension.

If that slick dimension-hopping tech and those gorgeous visuals have got you intrigued, but you're a newcomer to Ratchet & Clank, not to worry. Insomniac says Rift Apart is a standalone game. You won't need to play the previous entries to understand the story, but you still have a few months to catch up before this one lands.

Lock in a pre-order and you'll get the Carbonox armor from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (2003). The Pixelizer weapon from 2016's Ratchet & Clank will also be yours as an early unlock. The standard version costs $70, while the digital deluxe edition will run you $80. The latter includes five more armor sets, a digital artbook and soundtrack, a sticker pack for the photo mode and some Raritanium to help you upgrade your weapons faster.