Image credit: Insomniac Games / Sony

Here's seven minutes of 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' gameplay

Take a better look at the PS5 exclusive.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
20m ago
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games / Sony

At Gamescon 2020, Insomniac Games and Sony shared an uninterrupted demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that showed off more of the PlayStation 5 exclusive’s gameplay.

The trailer didn’t reveal anything we hadn’t already seen when Sony first showed off the game during its PS5 showcase in June, but it did give us a better look at the title’s mechanics. For example, one of the tools we got to see Ratchet use more of is the Rift Tether. Some combat stages will feature portals that allow the Lombax to lasso a portal his way. In effect, this allows Ratchet and Clank to quickly traverse the stage and stay mobile against their enemies.

We also got to see more of the interdimensional rift jumping you’ll do and the game’s impressive ray-tracing effects in action. Following the trailer, Insomniac told Gamescon host Geoff Keighley there are no loading screens in Rift Apart. The studio did not share an exact release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but did say it will come out during the PlayStation 5’s “launch window.”

