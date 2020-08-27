Here's seven minutes of 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' gameplay

At Gamescon 2020, Insomniac Games and Sony shared an uninterrupted demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that showed off more of the PlayStation 5 exclusive’s gameplay.

The trailer didn’t reveal anything we hadn’t already seen when Sony first showed off the game during its PS5 showcase in June, but it did give us a better look at the title’s mechanics. For example, one of the tools we got to see Ratchet use more of is the Rift Tether. Some combat stages will feature portals that allow the Lombax to lasso a portal his way. In effect, this allows Ratchet and Clank to quickly traverse the stage and stay mobile against their enemies.