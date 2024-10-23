Vimeo brings spatial videos to the Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro has experienced a few new perks since its February release, and the latest comes via Vimeo. The video platform has launched an app for Apple's Vision Pro that allows users to view, create and share spatial videos. "The launch of our Apple Vision Pro app marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to push the boundaries of video experiences," said Vimeo CEO Philip Moyer. "This kind of spatial content is the future of storytelling, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this revolution." Content can be sent privately or shared publicly from the iOS and visionOS apps or Vimeo's website.

Users can also capture spatial videos with Vimeo on the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is also planning to introduce a Final Cut Pro update by the end of 2024 that lets users edit spatial videos on their Macs.

We had very mixed feelings when Apple released the Vision Pro. We gave it a 74 in our original review as its immersive video and and micro-OLED screens were very impressive, but its weight and lack of native apps, among other issues, led to us calling it, "a beta product aimed at developers." Two months and a few updates later and we were more impressed thanks to features like Spatial Personas, which makes it feel like avatars are right in your home. Plus, it offers some 3D films for Apple TV+ subscribers and more games.

