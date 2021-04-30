'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' gameplay reveals what the PS5 can do

Ever since Sony started showing off Insomniac's next game, it has highlighted how Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart takes advantage of the PS5's speedy SSD to enable dimension-shifting gameplay. A longer look from today's State of Play event goes into detail about what players will feel via their DualSense controllers, as the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback adjust based on what weapon they're using.

This video shows how the mechanics observed in the packed-in Astro's Playroom experience will work in a full game. Naturally the new-gen graphics and lighting look impressive, with large levels to explore even when you're not jumping into pocket dimensions. At the 16 minute mark they previewed some of the game's accessibility tweaks, including a Game Speed slider that should help even more people play when it's released on June 11th.