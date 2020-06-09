Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog details the extensive accessibility in 'The Last of Us Part II'

There's a good chance you can play no matter what your abilities.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
49m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Accessibility in 'The Last of Us Part II'
Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog declared that The Last of Us Part II would be one of the most accessible games yet in a recent interview with The Verge, but it’s now clear exactly how far the studio was willing to go to make sure people could play. The developer has detailed all 60 (!) of the settings you can change, and some of them go well beyond what you’d anticipate. There are options for people with little to no sight or hearing, such as a high-contrast mode (shown above) or audio and vibration cues. You can also remap virtually any control and tone down motion effects. In some ways, though, the changes to gameplay itself may be the most notable.

TLoU Part II doesn’t just have multiple general skill levels — you can alter numerous aspects of the game to suit your physical abilities. You can add assistance for navigation, limit enemy capabilities and skip puzzles, for instance. And while there are overall difficulty adjustments, you can also fine-tune the challenge for your character, enemies, allies and even aspects like stealth or resource gathering. You might not have to muddle through a segment that’s beyond what your body can handle.

You can also choose accessibility presets for vision, hearing and motor skills if you’d rather not change settings one by one.

This won’t cover absolutely every concern (you won’t get a more accessible controller, among other things) when the game ships on June 19th. However, it should make TLoU Part II playable for a much wider range of people. This might also serve as a template for other developers wondering how to tackle accessibility in their own games.

In this article: naughty dog, The Last of Us, the last of us part ii, games, video games, PS4, accessibility, blind, deaf, colorblind, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View
Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

View
SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr