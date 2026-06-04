ChatGPT's memory is getting better, especially if you're on the free tier

OpenAI is rolling out some significant enhancements to ChatGPT's memory feature, particularly if you've been using the chatbot through a free account. Before getting to those improvements, a quick recap will help set the stage for what to expect: OpenAI shipped its first memory feature in April 2024. By the company's own admission, this early implementation, then known as saved memories, was basic. It depended on strong cues from user, such as a direct prompt telling ChatGPT to remember a fact. People also found the chatbot's memories became less relevant over time. So over the next year, OpenAI began working on the first version of a feature it would end up calling dreaming.

Dreaming runs in the background, allowing ChatGPT to synthesize information from many different conversations without it relying on explicit instructions to remember something. "Over the last year, dreaming supplemented saved memories to create a step-function improvement in ChatGPT's ability to personalize responses and offset the staleness of saved memories," OpenAI explains. "However, it historically was never sufficient as a standalone memory system."

That brings us to today's release, which sees OpenAI rolling out what it describes as a new memory architecture that builds on the dreaming process to offer something that is "significantly" more capable and compute-efficient. Now, as ChatGPT synthesizes information about you, it will write a "memory summary" you can read at any time. From there, you can add and update information about yourself, as well as tell ChatGPT when it should reference what it knows about you and your preferences. "If you want to drill down into a particular area to learn more, just chat with the model," says OpenAI. The new summary is designed to complement the memory sources feature OpenAI released alongside GPT-5.5 Instant. Sources allow you to see the information ChatGPT used to personalize an answer, and edit or delete that context as desired. You can see both features pictured above.

Besides offering greater visibility to the user, OpenAI says the new dreaming architecture is better at carrying forward context. For example, if you've talked to ChatGPT about photography in the past and mentioned the camera you currently use, the chatbot will know to generate tailored results the next time you ask for product recommendations that are compatible with your photography setup.

Similarly, OpenAI says the new architecture is better at following preferences. Say you're planning a trip, ChatGPT will use things it has learned from past travel conversations to inform its responses. Using photography as example again, it might suggest a Singapore itinerary that includes suggestions on spots where you can do street photography. To bring everything together, ChatGPT will automatically revise its memories as time passes, so that it doesn't do something like reference a trip you took in the past as if it were coming up.

OpenAI is beginning to roll out the new memory architecture to Plus and Pro users in the US starting today. Thanks to behind-the-scenes efficiency improvements, ChatGPT will, for the first time, soon start recording memories through the dreaming process for free accounts. As a Plus or Pro user, those enhancements will translate to ChatGPT offering greater memory capacity. The new architecture will roll out to users in other countries in the coming weeks.