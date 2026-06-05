Google experiments with sending Chrome searches straight to AI

Google seems to be mulling the idea of giving you the option to go straight to AI Mode when you do search queries. Windows Report has discovered a new hidden hidden flag in Chrome Canary, the browser's most experimental variant meant for developers and early adopters, that will take you to AI Mode by default. The publication has confirmed that the test feature works when enabled and has noted that it looks a lot more complete and ready to ship than typical prototypes.

When you do search queries on the regular Chrome today, Google will take you to the "All" page that includes an AI Overview with a summary of the results you get, followed by blue links that lead to individual websites. You would have to tab over to AI Mode if you want to use it. But when the flag is enabled in Canary, you're taken straight to AI Mode, which looks and acts more like a chatbot conversation than your typical Google search results page.

While Google hasn't publicly announced this test, the company has been putting more and more AI features into its products recently. At I/O 2026, it launched the new "Intelligent Search Box," which can take videos, images, files and even Chrome tabs as inputs for search queries. After that announcement, DuckDuckGo experienced a surge in installs and usage of its no-AI search website, most likely from people looking for alternatives that won't try to force them to use artificial intelligence.

If you do want to see the experimental feature for yourself, open Chrome Canary and go to chrome://flags. You'll see a new option that reads "Fulfill Searchbox Queries in AI Mode." Its description says it will work on Mac, Windows, Linux and ChromeOS. At the moment, though, Google doesn't seem to have concrete plans to roll it out anytime soon. Windows Report says it found a note from the author of the flag's code that says: "This is just for exploration. There are no current plans to push this live."