Vertigo Games announces closure of its Amsterdam VR studio

Vertigo Games is closing down Vertigo Studios Amsterdam. In an announcement posted on X, company CEO Richard Stitselaar explained that the "VR market remains a challenging space" and that it has made the difficult decision "after careful consideration." The Amsterdam studio was founded as Force Field Entertainment back in 2015 before it joined Vertigo Games in 2021. Vertigo is part of the Embracer Group, which had gone through severe financial issues in the past few years. As a result, it laid off thousands of employees, sold one of its key properties (Gearbox Entertainment) at a fire-sale price and announced its split into three different publicly listed companies.

It's not clear what will happen to Vertigo Studios Rotterdam. The company has two offices in the Netherlands, one in Amsterdam and one in Rotterdam, and employs 150 employees overall. Vertigo Studios Amsterdam was founded by the same people who founded Guerrilla Games, the developer behind Horizon Zero Dawn. The Rotterdam studio, meanwhile, worked on the VR zombie survival franchise Arizona Sunshine. Vertigo's other virtual reality games include Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow and Star Trek: Bridge Crew.