The best Kindle alternatives for those looking to ditch Amazon

Amazon is arguably king of the castle when it comes to ereaders. Its range of devices are beloved by millions, the Kindle Store is the most well-stocked ebook marketplace in the world, and subscription offerings like Kindle Unlimited keep the most hardcore bookworms busy all year. But it's also never been easier to take your business elsewhere if you take issue with Amazon's business practices, or just don't want to be tied into the ecosystem of a giant corporation (both very reasonable concerns).

The fact that Amazon's recently ended support for a number of its older models, effectively rendering them as e-waste, is a big reason, among many others, to consider alternative products. Some changes to Kindle Unlimited have also irked a lot of people, with the company now counting magazines towards your 20-title borrow limit and ending automatic delivery of new issues. The Kindle is arguably the best product Amazon makes, but it's far from perfect. And you wouldn't be alone in looking for alternatives.

You aren't short of non-Kindle options to ditch Amazon for, but here are our top picks to help guide your decision.