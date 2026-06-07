How to get your money's worth from YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium has been a topic of fierce debate over the years, with some users baffled that anybody would pay to avoid ads on the video platform while others insist it's worth every penny. That debate was re-roiled in April, when YouTube once again raised the price of Premium. In addition to its main selling point of doing away with pre- and mid-roll advertisements, Premium also grants access to YouTube Music, allows in-app video downloads for offline viewing and lets mobile users keep videos playing in the background while using other apps.

Whether you're likely to find a YouTube Premium subscription valuable depends largely on whether you're taking full advantage of its benefits. The bundled perks range from a slightly improved video viewing experience to the aforementioned main draws. It can also depend on how much you're paying, since it's often possible to find discounts bundled with other goods and services. YouTube has also rolled out a Premium Lite tier which does away with some features in exchange for a reduced price of $9 a month, but we're strictly looking at the full-fat version of the service here. That's the tier that starts at about $16 a month.

With all that in mind, here are just a few ways to make sure you're getting your money's worth from YouTube Premium.