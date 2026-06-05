Mighty Cuphead Adventure makes the jump from hand-drawn animation to pixel art

StudioMDHR, the developer of hand-drawn action platformer Cuphead, announced that its working on a new game called Mighty Cuphead Adventure at Summer Game Fest Live 2026. The 2D platformer apparently ditches the 1930s-inspired animation of Cuphead in favor of an 8-bit style that looks more at home in Super Mario Bros. 3.

Only a small portion of Mighty Cuphead Adventure was actually shown during the developer's announcement, so it's hard to say how it might differ from the original game beyond its visuals. It does seem it will at least feel similarly frantic to play. StudioMDHR referred to the upcoming game as a "fast-action platformer shooter," which certainly sounds like Cuphead to me.

The game's throwback nature also extends to how it was developed. StudioMDHR says Mighty Cuphead Adventure was programmed in Assembly Language, specifically with the original Sega Master System in mind. The game will run on modern consoles and PCs, but players with a working Master System will be able to purchase and play Mighty Cuphead Adventure on a (presumably limited edition) physical cartridge.

The new 8-bit game isn't the only project in the works at StudioMDHR. The developer also shared that it's working on another hand-drawn Cuphead game, which means it's probably a ways out from being released, but it will look great when it does.