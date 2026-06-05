Virtua Fighter Crossroads is coming in 2027

Yakuza developer RGG Studio has been attached to a new Virtua Fighter Project since at least 2024, but outside of a teaser trailer and a look at some out-of-context gameplay, little about the game is known. That finally changed at Summer Games Fest Live 2026, with the premiere of the first proper trailer for Virtua Fighter Crossroads, and the news that it'll be released in 2027.

The trailer is heavier on narrative than gameplay, but it does serve as an introduction to new character Cielo, and what could be the main plot of a hypothetical story mode. Close-quarters, one-on-one combat seems like it'll still be the main thrust of the new Virtua Fighter — Cielo throws a guy into some electrical cables in a way that seems pretty brutal — but possibly with more story to structure things outside of fighting tournaments.

Confirmation of just how different Virtua Fighter Crossroads is from previous games in the franchise is coming soon. Sega and RGG Studio are hosting a Virtua Fighter Crossroads Showcase at 8PM ET that should spell out even more details about the new game.