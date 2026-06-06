Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is coming to all the consoles and PC on July 15

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit came to iOS and Android devices in June 2024, and ever since, fans have been clamoring for a version of the peaceful life sim on bigger screens. The wait ends soon, as Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is officially coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Switch 2 on July 15. Yes, that says Xbox One up there.

Spry Fox

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is an adorable sequel about helping an island of ghost bears remember their pasts and move on, all while leisurely exploring, completing tasks, and customizing your environment and appearance. You've been stranded on an island of cute bear spirits after a bus crash, and as you slowly make fixes to your busted vehicle, you come closer to reuniting with your lost scout troop. There's an asynchronous gift-giving element in Camp Spirit so you can say hi to friends who play, plus fresh companions and events, and a new powerwashing activity that wasn't in the original Cozy Grove.

Spry Fox is publishing the console and PC versions of Camp Spirit on its own, following a short-lived stint at Netflix Games from 2022-2025. The original Cozy Grove came out in 2021; Netflix purchased Spry Fox in 2022 and published Camp Spirit on mobile in 2024. And then in December 2025, amid a broader restructuring of Netflix Games, Netflix sold Spry Fox back to founders David Edery and Daniel Cook.

Spry Fox

Spry Fox began working on a multiplayer, cooperative life sim called Spirit Crossing while under Netflix, and the streamer is still publishing that game on iOS and Android. Like its approach to the Cozy Grove sequel, Spry Fox plans to release Spirit Crossing on other platforms itself.