OpenAI reportedly has a major ChatGPT overhaul in store

OpenAI's so-called "super app" may finally be rolling out, as first reported by The Financial Times. According to the report, a redesigned ChatGPT would encourage users beyond just chatting and towards using "coding tools, image generation and applications built by partners such as Canva and Booking.com." The FT reported that the overhauled ChatGPT is expected to roll out in the coming weeks, but will first appear through changes to the website and mobile apps.

As popular as its AI chatbot is with free users, FT reported that OpenAI wants to attract more enterprise users with this upcoming overhaul that emphasizes performing multiple tasks instead of just answering questions. This major redesign is expected to generate more revenue through larger businesses that would deploy OpenAI's new ChatGPT across their workforce, which would help the company with its potential plans to go public as soon as September of this year. On top of that, OpenAI is likely trying to stay competitive with its main rival, Anthropic, who similarly announced its intention to launch an initial public offering.

Back in March, the Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported that OpenAI was working on a super app that would unify its ChatGPT, browser and Codex app for desktop. Along with that, OpenAI previously introduced an app directory within ChatGPT that would automatically connect to commonly-used third-party apps like Spotify or Dropbox.