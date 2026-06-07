Crazy Taxi World Tour reboots the series in 2027

While Sega scuttled its "Super Game" plan recently, the company has still been forging ahead with reboots of some of its classic series. Among them is Crazy Taxi, the next iteration of which was suggested to be a bit more like an open-world MMO a couple of years ago. The Xbox Games Showcase brought us some more concrete news about the first installment since 2017. The new game is called Crazy Taxi World Tour and it's coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, Steam, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

The trailer gave a glimpse of what to expect, including sharks leaping out of the ocean and passengers carrying huge stacks of pizza boxes. Standard fare for this series. At least some of the game is once again set in a San Francisco-style city, but the title suggests we'll be heading to some other locales.

For many folks, one of the first things that springs to mind when they hear the name Crazy Taxi is the opening strains of "All I Want," the song by The Offspring that was heavily featured in the original game. That track appeared in the trailer for the new game as well, just in case the idea of playing a new Crazy Taxi game by itself wasn't quite enough of a hit of nostalgia for you.