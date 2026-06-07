Senua, an action-heavy Hellblade sequel, arrives in 2027

During the Xbox Games Showcase, it was revealed that Ninja Theory is returning to the world of Hellblade. Senua is a bit of a different spin on the series, as it's "a full-on action-adventure," according to an Xbox Wire blog post. It's coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, Steam and PS5 in 2027. Naturally, Senua will be on Game Pass.

This new game will seemingly have expanded combat, more puzzles to solve and some freedom to explore, though it still has a linear story. An action-heavy trailer shows Senua taking on a bunch of baddies and getting drenched in liquid gold. It looks quite pretty.

As for simply calling it Senua, "that really reflects that this is something fresh and new and different. It is a different style of game," Dom Matthews, Ninja Theory studio head, said. "I think Hellblade I and Hellblade II had an intention that we delivered on — but this is a different intention. I think of it as being additive — we're taking all of that goodness and adding the types of things that people expect from a premium action-adventure game."

Matthews says Senua has a map that's about twice the size of the one in Hellblade II. It's been in development since September 2024, just a few months after Ninja Theory shipped the previous game in the series. The story takes place after the events of the first two Hellblade games and it's set in purgatory. I'm sure that won't draw any comparisons to God of War Laufey.