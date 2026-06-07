Undead Labs finally shows off State of Decay 3 gameplay in new trailer

It's been six years since State of Decay 3 was first announced and we finally just got a proper look at some gameplay. A new trailer premiered at Xbox Games Showcase 2026, providing some much needed confirmation that things are moving along toward release. While we didn't get a firm release date, the trailer reveals State of Decay 3 will be here next year. The game will be available on Xbox, Steam and PlayStation 5.

Here's what to expect from State of Decay 3: "In a harsh and unpredictable zombie apocalypse, community is survival. Players will build settlements, keep a community of survivors alive, and fight back against a dynamic and encroaching zombie threat as they reclaim a world overrun by blood plague." It'll support both solo play and shared world co-op for up to four players, according to Xbox.

The gameplay trailer comes shortly after franchise co-creator Brant Fitzgerald announced that developer Undead Labs would be launching Alpha playtests in May. Players can sign up for that waitlist here. Things are happening!