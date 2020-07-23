'State of Decay 3' is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

Microsoft unveiled State of Decay 3 at its Xbox Series X showcase on Thursday. We didn’t see much in the way of gameplay, but the trailer the company shared did offer an idea of the title’s story. In addition to human opponents and zombies, it looks like players will have to contend with animals that have been infected.

Undead Labs, the studio that’s developing State of Decay 3, is one of six companies Microsoft acquired in 2018. State of Decay 3 currently doesn’t have a release date, but it will be available on Xbox Series X and PC. It also looks like the game will make its way to Xbox Game Pass.