Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include xCloud streaming in September

We’ve known for some time that Microsoft wants to add Project xCloud, its video game streaming technology, to Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that offers a huge library for one monthly fee. Today, the company has revealed exactly when that will happen: September. In a blog post, Xbox chief Phil Spencer explained that xCloud will be available “at no additional cost” for Game Pass Ultimate members. If you need a refresher, Ultimate is the premium tier that includes both the console and PC version of Game Pass — which have slightly different libraries — and Xbox Live Gold, the subscription service that’s required to play console titles online.
At the time of writing, Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99 per month following an introductory price of $1 for the first four weeks. The standard version of Game Pass, meanwhile, currently costs $9.99 per month. Together they’ve attracted over 10 million members, besting PlayStation Now — an equivalent service for PS4 and PC owners — rather handsomely.
With xCloud, Microsoft is taking a slightly different approach to Google and Nvidia. The basic version of Google Stadia is currently free to access, though you have to buy titles individually and the streaming quality is capped at 1080p resolution and basic stereo sound. Stadia Pro, which costs $9.99 per month, offers a selection of ‘free’ games — like Games with Gold, they rotate every four weeks but stay in your library once you’ve claimed them — and up to 4K resolution streaming and 5.1 surround sound.