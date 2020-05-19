PlayStation Now's subscriber count doubled in one year

Sony’s CEO and president Kenichiro Yoshida hosted the company’s corporate strategy meeting today, which included updates on PlayStation products and services. One impressive figure shows that subscriptions to PlayStation Now -- the company’s cloud gaming service -- more than doubled between March 2019 and March 2020. Last year, about a million gamers were active PlayStation Now users, and this year, that number is up to 2.2 million.

That increased success could be attributed to the fact that in October 2018, Sony enabled the option for subscribers to download games, rather than stream them, resulting in more stable performance. The company also cut the subscription price in half in October 2019.