PlayStation 4 sales pass 110 million

Sony’s massively-popular PlayStation 4 has smashed another sales milestone. In its latest financial earnings, the company revealed that 1.5 million consoles — a figure that covers all configurations, including the PlayStation 4 Pro — in the three-month period that ended on March 31st, 2020. That brings lifetime sales to 110.4 million, a figure that’s just shy of the original Game Boy and Game Boy Color. The PlayStation 4’s momentum has slowed, though. The company sold 2.6 million consoles in the same period last year, and fiscal year (April 2019 to March 2020) sales were down by 4.2 million. It’s unlikely, therefore, that the ageing system will take the ‘all time best-selling console’ crown from the PlayStation 2.

Sony won’t mind, though. The company is scheduled to release the PS5 this year, which will undoubtedly boost hardware sales. In its earnings, the company reiterated that the system is “on track for launch in this holiday season.” Yesterday, an online job posting suggested that the console would come out in October. Sony told Japanese gaming publication Famitsu that the date was an “error” introduced by the recruiting site, however. For now, therefore, we’re still stuck with a “holiday 2020” release window.