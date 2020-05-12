Sony reveals PlayStation Studios branding for its own PS5 games

Sony is bringing together its games studios under a single branding umbrella. Starting in the fall, it’ll release all first-party PS4 and PS5 games as PlayStation Studios titles, and it revealed an animated logo that pulls a trick or two from the Marvel Studios playbook.

Characters from key games and franchises including Uncharted, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us appear on the classic PlayStation symbols before the logo pops up. There'll be different versions of the video and logo, which will appear in trailers, ads and at the start of first-party games, Sony told gamesindustry.biz.