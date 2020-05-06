The Last of Us Part II's latest trailer shows Ellie on a rampage

The Last of Us Part II is a little over six weeks away from hitting PS4. To whet your appetite even more for the twice-delayed game, Naughty Dog has dropped another trailer for its latest survival horror-adventure.

It opens on Joel and Ellie (who looks around the same age as she was in the first game) walking through a city, but it doesn’t resemble any scene from The Last of Us. That suggests there might be some flashbacks in the sequel that flesh out their relationship. “I wish things were different, but they ain’t,” Joel then tells her in the current timeline -- The Last of Us Part II moves the action forward by five years.