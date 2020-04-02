Sony indefinitely delays ‘The Last of Us Part II’

"Even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction," Naughty Dog said in a statement. "We want to make sure everyone gets to play [it] around the same time, ensuring everything that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

It's at least the second time the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Sony's plans for The Last of Us Part II. The company pulled out of its showcase at Pax East, as which it was going to let players try a demo of the PS4 game for the first time.

It's not the only game Sony put on ice today, as Iron Man VR is also on hold. Camouflaj's PS VR title was supposed to arrive May 15th, but that's no longer happening. "Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve," the company said regarding both games.