Sony pulls out of PAX East over coronavirus concerns

It was supposed to be the public's first chance to try 'The Last of Us Part II.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Sony is pulling out of PAX East this year owing to coronavirus concerns. The company had planned to showcase a number of upcoming PlayStation 4 games there, including offering gamers their first chance to try a demo of The Last of Us Part II.

"Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as "novel coronavirus")," it wrote in a blog post. "We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."

Sony said just last week it would be taking a TLOU Part II demo to the show, which takes place from February 17th to March 1st. The playable demo was going to cover a section of the game members of the press got to try back in September. Sony was also going to offer players hands-on time with the likes of Dreams, Marvel's Iron Man VR, Nioh 2, Doom Eternal and Spelunky 2.

While it originally planned to be at PAX East, its withdrawal means Sony is skipping another major trade show this year. For the second year running, it won't be at E3 either.

Source: Sony (1), (2)
