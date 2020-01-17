Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Camouflaj
‘Iron Man VR’ is delayed until May 15th

It's the latest in a string of high-profile game postponements this week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Camouflaj

It seems we're not quite done with the recent deluge of game delays -- you'll now have to wait a bit longer before you can scoot around the skies in Tony Stark's suit in Iron Man VR. Camouflaj is shunting the PS VR game's release date from February 28th to May 15th.

Camouflaj needs more time to "deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community." Iron Man VR was announced in early 2019 and Camouflaj planned to release it later that year, but that obviously didn't work out. Given the solid buzz about the game, it might just be worth the extra wait.

The news follows this week's postponements of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077. At the very least, with all these delays, you'll have more time to get through whatever games you picked up in holiday sales.

Source: Camouflaj (Twitter)
