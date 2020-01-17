‘Iron Man VR’ is delayed until May 15th

In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we've made the difficult decision to move Marvel's Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You'll be hearing from us again soon! — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) January 17, 2020

Camouflaj needs more time to "deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community." Iron Man VR was announced in early 2019 and Camouflaj planned to release it later that year, but that obviously didn't work out. Given the solid buzz about the game, it might just be worth the extra wait.

The news follows this week's postponements of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077. At the very least, with all these delays, you'll have more time to get through whatever games you picked up in holiday sales.