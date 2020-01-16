Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red delays 'Cyberpunk 2077' until September 17th

It needs 'more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
25m ago in AV
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red says Cyberpunk 2077 won't be ready in time for its scheduled April 16th release date. As such, it's delaying the futuristic RPG by five months to September 17th.

While the game is playable in its current state, "there's still work to be done," the developer said in a tweet. "Due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing." It'll provide more updates as it approaches the game's new release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 is just the latest major title to have been pushed back this week. On Monday, Square Enix said Final Fantasy VII Remake will drop on April 10th instead of March 3rd, and it delayed Marvel's Avengers from May 15th to September 4th.

Source: CD Projekt Red (Twitter)
